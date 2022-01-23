DOLE resumes inspection of establishments

Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, January 23) — The Department of Labor and Employment on Sunday ordered the resumption of nationwide inspection of establishments.

Under Administrative Order No. 11, Series of 2022, routine, complaint, and special inspections, as well as occupational safety and health standards investigation, may take place until Dec. 31 "unless earlier revoked."

A total of 500 labor inspectors and 126 technical safety inspectors were authorized to resume the survey.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III also directed DOLE’s regional directors to issue the corresponding authority for the inspection and investigation of workplaces. Some 115 regional office personnel were tasked to act as sheriffs, "who will take charge in the enforcement of issued writs of execution, implementation of decisions, and performance of final orders."

Bello reiterated that only the 485 designated hearing officers shall conduct mandatory conferences for those with "noted violations," particularly of general labor and health standards, occupational safety, and contracting or subcontracting rules.

In December 2021, Bello ordered DOLE’s regional directors to suspend the inspection to "dispose of pending labor standards cases and prepare the inspection program for 2022."

At least 90,327 establishments with 3.7 million workers were inspected last year, DOLE said.